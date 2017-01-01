Logo hp ffb6953f737c61433d09197106af36c496c36e0373751eee4218a828a9143579

Enter your flight and hotel budget,
Explore where you can go.

Start Exploring

Wander allows you to find travel destinations according to your budget & preferences. stop wasting time & effort on trying to find out where you CAN travel and travel to where you WANT.

SEARCH

Enter your total total trip budget (flight and hotel), your desired dates and other preferences.

EXPLORE

Browse from 100's of destinations all over the world and find the one that fits your dream.

BOOK

Book flights & hotels from our well established partners and enjoy your once in a lifetime trip.

"It is better to travel well than to arrive"

Buddha